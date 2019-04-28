|
Jean L. Niehaus (nee Meyer)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Herman F. Niehaus, loving mother of Tom (Roccina) Niehaus and Judy (Marc) Milgrim, dear grandmother of Jonathan (Lauren) Niehaus and Cathryn (Curtis) Williamson, sister of Jane (Ralph) Money, Bill (Diane) Meyer and the late Bud Meyer. Longtime resident of Madeira and was a volunteer for 32 years at Bethesda North. Jean passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, 45231 on Monday, April 29 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019