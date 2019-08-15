|
Jean Lee Krabacher
Green Township - (née Flaig), beloved wife of the late Edward Ebel and Elmer "E.J." Krabacher. Loving step-mother of Daniel (Cate) Krabacher and Thomas (Shirlee) Krabacher. Step-grandmother of Sarah, Matt, Paul, and Ruth. Daughter of the late Albert Flaig and Mildred (Schmidt) Flaig. Jean was a Programmer Analyst for the Cincinnati Public Schools for over 30 years. After retirement, she and E.J. enjoyed extensive travels, both to visit family in the American West and throughout the world. Back home, Jean volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Western Hills and at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cheviot. E.J.'s family will be forever grateful to her for the devoted care she provided to their father and grandfather over several years during his final illness. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23 from 9:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at St. Martin of Tours. Inurnment will immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin of Tours Marci Fund, 3720 St. Martin's Place. Cheviot, Ohio 45211.
