Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours
Inurnment
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Krabacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lee Krabacher

Add a Memory
Jean Lee Krabacher Obituary
Jean Lee Krabacher

Green Township - (née Flaig), beloved wife of the late Edward Ebel and Elmer "E.J." Krabacher. Loving step-mother of Daniel (Cate) Krabacher and Thomas (Shirlee) Krabacher. Step-grandmother of Sarah, Matt, Paul, and Ruth. Daughter of the late Albert Flaig and Mildred (Schmidt) Flaig. Jean was a Programmer Analyst for the Cincinnati Public Schools for over 30 years. After retirement, she and E.J. enjoyed extensive travels, both to visit family in the American West and throughout the world. Back home, Jean volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Western Hills and at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cheviot. E.J.'s family will be forever grateful to her for the devoted care she provided to their father and grandfather over several years during his final illness. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23 from 9:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at St. Martin of Tours. Inurnment will immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin of Tours Marci Fund, 3720 St. Martin's Place. Cheviot, Ohio 45211.

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now