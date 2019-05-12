Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
College Hill - Jean M. Fitzharris (nee Pick) Beloved wife of the late Charles Fitzharris. Dear mother of Michael (Bonnie) Fitzharris, Phyllis (Darryl) Haeussler and the late Steven (Bernadette) Fitzharris. Loving grandmother of Tim Fitzharris, Scott (Andrea) Fitzharris, Kyle (Christine) Haeussler, Dustin and Corey Fitzharris; great grandmother of Trenton, Erin, Connor and Liam Fitzharris. Passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Age 94 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to Twin Towers Benevolent Care Fund. Condolences may be expressed at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
