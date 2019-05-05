|
|
Jean M. Heinzerling
Cincinnati - Jean M. Heinzerling, died peacefully on April 24, 2019 at her home in the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community. Born December 4,1925 to Senta (Claussnitzer) Heinzerling and Harry F. Heinzerling, Jean was a life-long Cincinnatian. Jean is survived by her beloved niece, Lynn (Heinzerling) Stinson, her grand-nephew Christopher H. Stinson, to whom she was devoted and his father Terry, with whom she shared an endless sense of humor.
A memorial service is planned at 2;00 p.m, Friday, May 10th, in the Marjorie P. Lee chapel in Hyde Park, with Internment at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and because of Jean's deep appreciation for the caring staff at M.P.L., the donations may be given in her memory to: The ERS Foundation, 3870 Virginia Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 to support the Staff Assistance Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019