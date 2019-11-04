|
Jean M. Jung (nee Titus)
Greenhills - passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Nov. 1st, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Jung. Devoted mother of Mark D. (Terri) and the late David J. Jung. Loving grandmother to Katie (Jay Passano) and Bobby Jung. She was thrilled to meet her great grandson, Max Passano, in the recent weeks. Survived by her sister Mary (Johnny) Schmidt and preceded in death by brothers Jack (Ruth) and Jim (Jean) Titus and sister Kathleen (Paul) Kane. Also surviving nieces Susanna Kane, Mary Lou Adams, nephew Paul Titus, and close friends Louise Wetherill, Maureen Lorenz and Laura Auer. Jean was a woman of strong faith, grit and fortitude. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. Visitation is at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Cinti, OH 45218 on Thursday, November, 7 from 9:30 A.M. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Memorials may be directed to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cinti, OH 45215. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019