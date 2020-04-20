|
Jean M. Kupfer
Beloved wife of the late John A. Kupfer. Dear mother of Dr. Joyce A. Kupfer-Mulderig and mother-in-law of Dr. James K. Mulderig, M.D. Grandmother of Andrew and Matthew Mulderig. Sister of Tom (the late Alvera) Schlueter, Lenora (the late Raymond) Jung, Marilyn (the late William) Fagaly, Gerry (the late John) Langevin. Preceded in death by siblings Elmer (Thelma & Toots) Schlueter, Albert (Dorothy) Schlueter, Delores (Pete) Kautz, Ruth (George) VandenEnyden, Vernice (Jack) Lauck, and Margie (Bob) Reese. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jean passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Private funeral service to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Magnified Giving, 9940 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020