Wednesday, May 6, 2020
12:00 PM
a webcast link will be available on Jean's obituary page on the funeral home site. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Montgomery - Jean M. Schlueter of Montgomery. Beloved wife of Ralph Schlueter. Loving mother of Jennifer (Terry) Pansing, Mary (William) Lennard, Frances (James) Nees, Peggy (Shaun) Kirk, Catherine (David) Halstead, and Patricia (the late Larry) Rice. Proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her mother Blanche Meisenhelder, and brothers Joseph and Jack. Passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 89. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be directed to Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio or the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at The Community of the Good Shepherd on the 6th of May at noon. For others who wish to view the service, a webcast link will be available on Jean's obituary page on the funeral home site.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
