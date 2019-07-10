|
Jean Marie McClain
Cincinnati - Jean Marie McClain, 94, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles William McClain Jr., devoted mother of Pamela M. "Pam" Seger (Ronald) & the late Mark William McClain, loving grandmother of Jenna Jackson (Bradley) & Garrett Seger (Lauren) & gr. grandmother of Luke & Will, beloved daughter of the late Lena (nee Wengert) & Gilbert Letzler, dear sister of the late Frank Letzler (the late Gerri) & loving aunt of 3 nieces from Texas, Kathy Bush, Mary Stanley & Jane Sawyer. Jean was a legal secretary in the office of Robert J. Harris. Visitation Thurs., July 11, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 4418 Bridgetown Rd., Cinti. 45211. Interment following in Bridgetown Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired, to Pilgrim UCC or Alzheimers Assn.
