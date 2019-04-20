Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Jean Mary Petzinger

Ryland Heights - Jean Mary Petzinger, (nee: Partington) of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 94. Jean, born in Bolton, England was a gifted vocalist and piano player. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crafts, particularly knitting in her spare time. Most recently she was an active member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. Beloved wife of the late George Petzinger; cherished daughter of the late William and May Partington; devoted mother of Stephen (Patty) Petzinger, Susan Clare and Sean Petzinger; loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Jean was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY with service to follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held following services at Independence Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Jean's honor may be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation Hospice Fund, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to:

www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019
