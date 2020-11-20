Jean nee Baneth Borden
Age 89, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, beloved wife of the late Leonard Borden, dear daughter of the late Isadore and Bertha Baneth, devoted mother of Joel (Helen) Borden of Sunnyvale, CA, Barbara and Aaron Borden, loving sister of Phillip Baneth, and the late Ruth Einhorn, Albert Baneth and Irvin Baneth, Aunt to nieces and nephews and dear to many friends. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or Congregation Etz Chaim would be appreciated.
