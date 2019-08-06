Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home
Elsmere, KY
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home
Elsmere, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Niehaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Niehaus


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jean Niehaus Obituary
Jean Niehaus

Fort Wright - Niehaus, Jean M., 93, of Fort Wright, KY passed away at Madonna Manor on August 5, 2019. She was a registered nurse at Booth Hospital and St. Luke West. She is preceded in death by her Husband: Charles L. Niehaus (95); and her Parents: Charles and Anna Mardis. She is survived by her Sons: Michael (Paula) Niehaus, Gregory (Debbie) Niehaus, Paul Niehaus; Daughter: Judy (Cecil) Hicks and Nephew: Ronald Mardis along with many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on August 8, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home in Elsmere, KY. Services will begin at 12:00PM. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now