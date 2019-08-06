|
Jean Niehaus
Fort Wright - Niehaus, Jean M., 93, of Fort Wright, KY passed away at Madonna Manor on August 5, 2019. She was a registered nurse at Booth Hospital and St. Luke West. She is preceded in death by her Husband: Charles L. Niehaus (95); and her Parents: Charles and Anna Mardis. She is survived by her Sons: Michael (Paula) Niehaus, Gregory (Debbie) Niehaus, Paul Niehaus; Daughter: Judy (Cecil) Hicks and Nephew: Ronald Mardis along with many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on August 8, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home in Elsmere, KY. Services will begin at 12:00PM. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019