Jean NorrisSouthgate - Jean Norris (nee Ries), 81, of Southgate, KY, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Jean was born December 3, 1938 in Newport, KY. Jean was a retired administrative assistant for the Pilots at DHL. She is survived by her husband, Melvin D. Norris; two children, Lawrence (JoAnn Cotes) Norris and Lisa (Martin) Kelly; three siblings, Bill (Mary Ellen) Ries, Lawrence (Madelaine) Ries and Mary Lou (Tom) Ernst; three grandchildren, Christen (Tim) Bonfield, Brianna (Stephen Patota) Kelly and Tyler Kelly. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Agnes (nee Barker) Ries; siblings, Daniel Ries, James Ries, Thomas Ries, Eileen Haigis and Shirley Krumpelman. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar ridge Road, Melbourne, KY 41059. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.