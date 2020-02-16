|
|
Jean Perbix
Cincinnati - Jean Wilkinson Perbix, born September 15,1926 in Morgan County Illinois, daughter of Paul Lincoln and Frances (Williams) Wilkinson. Beloved wife of the late George Harold Perbix. Cherished mother of Jo Ellen (Lawrence) Kuzila, George (Anne) Perbix, Jr., Jill (John) Chabut and the late Janet Perbix, who passed away in 2002. Loving grandmother of Daniel Kuzila, Caitlin (Brandon) Botschner, Craig (Caitlin) Chabut, Neil Chabut, Alison Chabut, Brian Perbix, Christopher (Caitlin) Cliff-Perbix and Emily Perbix, great-grandmother of 5 with a 6th on the way. Jean graduated from Jacksonville High School, attended MacMurray College and the University of Illinois where she completed her junior year. Jean and George married on her 20th birthday, soon after his return from WWII; they were married for nearly 70 years. Jean lovingly devoted her life to raising her 4 children. She was a life-long learner who took classes in photography, yoga, natural sciences and cooking with Chef Gregory. She enjoyed trying out her newly-learned skills on her family, who were, in general, willing guinea pigs. Jean traveled the world with George, always in search of birds and beautiful vistas. Jean never met a stranger. She never wanted anyone to be alone on a holiday; there were new faces at her table with regularity. Her life was one of love and compassion. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 P.M. at The Meshewa House at Turner Farm, 7550 Given Road, Cincinnati, 45243. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Cincinnati Museum Center or the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020