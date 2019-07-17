|
|
Jean Perry
Latonia - Jean Carol Perry, 89, of Latonia, KY passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Erlanger, KY. She was a member of Latonia Baptist Church and the Lunch Bunch which were a group of friends she had met in grade school and high school and continued her friendship with throughout the years. Jean enjoyed entertaining and hosting parties. She was the ultimate mom to friends, family and everyone she came into contact with. Jean was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph Gordon Perry; sister: Marlene Hellman and brother: Pete Keim. She is survived by her daughter: Susan (Rick) Hacker; son: Charles (Joan) Perry; grandchildren: Michael,Courtney and Daniel (Jacqui) Perry; great-grandson: Anthony Perry; sister: Lana DeLuca and brother E.W. (Marian) Keim. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:30 P.M. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to the League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Road., Batavia, Ohio 45103. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 17 to July 18, 2019