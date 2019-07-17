Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Perry

Add a Memory
Jean Perry Obituary
Jean Perry

Latonia - Jean Carol Perry, 89, of Latonia, KY passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Erlanger, KY. She was a member of Latonia Baptist Church and the Lunch Bunch which were a group of friends she had met in grade school and high school and continued her friendship with throughout the years. Jean enjoyed entertaining and hosting parties. She was the ultimate mom to friends, family and everyone she came into contact with. Jean was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph Gordon Perry; sister: Marlene Hellman and brother: Pete Keim. She is survived by her daughter: Susan (Rick) Hacker; son: Charles (Joan) Perry; grandchildren: Michael,Courtney and Daniel (Jacqui) Perry; great-grandson: Anthony Perry; sister: Lana DeLuca and brother E.W. (Marian) Keim. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:30 P.M. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to the League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Road., Batavia, Ohio 45103. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now