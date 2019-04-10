Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.
Greenhills, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.
Greenhills, OH
Fairfield Twp. - (nee Jonas). Age 98. Passed April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Farfsing. Devoted mother of Elaine Hogan, Bob Farfsing, Mary Pat (Steve) Harris, Jerome Farfsing, Dave (Wendy) Farfsing, Jean Kranz, Ed (Melody) Farfsing, Steve (Kathy) Farfsing, Margaret (Steve) Jenkins, and the late Chuck Farfsing. Grandmother of 30 grandchildren & many great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenhills American Legion #530, 11100 Winton Rd.,Greenhills, OH 45218. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
