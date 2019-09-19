Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Delhi Twp. - (nee Benevengo) beloved wife of the late Stanley W. Inman, loving mother of Stanley (Maryanne) Inman, Marjorie (Ronald) Walther, Marilyn (Jim) Korb, Barbara (Wayne) Ward, David (Cheri) Inman, Susan (Mike) Hemphill and Dan (Becky) Inman, grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, sister of John (Rebetta) Benevengo and preceded by 7 other siblings, sister-in-law to Don Kleingers. Passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, age 90. At her request, private family services have been held. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Rd. (45238). www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
