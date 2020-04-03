|
|
Jean Reinheimer Wilson
Cincinnati - Jean Reinheimer Wilson, age 85, of Cincinnati (Anderson Twp.), Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Highlandspring Care Center in Fort Thomas, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Robert Reinheimer and Ruth Terry Reinheimer; her husband, Ronald L. Wilson; her twin sister, Janet Reinheimer Rosenstiel, and her sister-in-law Lois Brabender Reinheimer. She came into this world with her lifelong best friend and twin sister, Janet Reinheimer Rosenstiel, on September 19, 1934 in Foster, KY. Jean was a 1952 graduate of Butler High School, in Butler, Kentucky and later, the Miller Business School in Cincinnati, Ohio. In the mid 1950's, Jean worked at WLWT-TV as a secretary to Ruth Lyons and Elsa Sule. Her life took a dramatic turn when she was match-made on live television by Ruth Lyons to her future husband, Ron Wilson, WLWT-TV director and later, Vice President of Telecommunications of WCET-TV. After staying home for 10 years to raise her three children, Jean spent over 20 years working as an administrative assistant for the Environmental Protection Agency in Cincinnati and supporting her husband in his fundraising work for WCET. In her retirement, she became a world traveler, taking many European journeys with the Rick Steves' European Travel company, being a loyal supporter of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and devoting herself to caring for her two grandchildren. Jean is survived by her three children, Terry (Teresa) Wilson of Middletown, OH. Steve Wilson of Cincinnati, OH and Kym Wilson (Randy) Grillot of Fort Thomas, KY; her two grandchildren, Case Grillot and Lela Grillot of Fort Thomas, KY; her older brother Robert Terry Reinheimer, niece Lisa Reinheimer (Tobin) Holden and nephew Conrad (Melissa) Reinheimer of Austin, Texas; her grand-nieces and nephew Audrey Holden, Rachel Holden, Brianna Reinheimer, Courtanie Reinheimer and Blake Reinheimer of Austin, TX; and countless cousins in the Northern Kentucky area and Oneida, TN. A private memorial service celebrating the lives of Jean and her twin sister Janet will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jean's name to the public television station of your choice or the Ruth Lyons Children's Fund, P. O. Box 59, Cincinnati, OH 45201. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020