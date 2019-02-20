Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Jean Renzenbrink Obituary
Jean Renzenbrink

Bridgetown - Jean Birck Renzenbrink, beloved wife of the late William R Renzenbrink, loving mother of Mark (Robin), Paul (April), Greg (Patty) and Alan (Darla) Renzenbrink, grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 18, sister of Edward (Marg) Birck, Lois (Gerald) Biedenbender and Donna Pellman. Died, Monday, February 18, 2019 age 88. Visitation in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Saturday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Heart Assoc, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati (45227). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
