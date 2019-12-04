|
Jean Sahnd
Sahnd, Jean M., devoted daughter of the late Jean and Robert Sahnd. Loving sister of June (Peter) Ostmann and the late Robert (Frankie, living) Sahnd. Cherished aunt of Krista (Paul) Sammartino, great aunt of Sofia and Maria. Jean retired after 43 years from the F.B.I. Passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 11:30 AM until time of the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The , 644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019