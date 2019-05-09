|
Jean Schroer
Cincinnati - Jean Schroer, 93, passed away on March 27th, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Bob (Robert C. Schroer), and her sons David and Dirk Schroer. She is survived by her two daughters, Klari Heimkreiter (Jack Heimkreiter) and Kendra Schroer. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Jon Heimkreiter (Amanda), Reid Heimkreiter, and Austin Heimkreiter. Jean was especially proud of her two great-grandsons, Colton and Reid Heimkreiter. She also dearly loved her cat Penny.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45219 on Saturday May 18th at 3:00 p.m. Jean was a big supporter of Cystic Fibrosis research.
Donations can be sent to Gunnar Esiason/Cincinnati Bell Chair of Life Sciences Research, c/o Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave, MLC 9002, 45229-7173. Jean also felt strongly about donating her body for medical research at University of Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019