Jean Stagman Moore
Highland Heights - Jean Stagman Moore, 94, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Jean was born in Newport, KY on May 2, 1926 to her late parents, Howard and Margaret (nee Kornmann) Wiebe. Jean retired from the City of Alexandria where she had served as Assistant City Clerk. She was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church of Melbourne, KY. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Paul Stagman and Thomas Moore. Jean is survived by two children, Connie (late Howard) Chamblin and Terry (Mary Beth) Stagman; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions the Funeral Service is private. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com