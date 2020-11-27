1/1
Jean Stagman Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Stagman Moore

Highland Heights - Jean Stagman Moore, 94, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Jean was born in Newport, KY on May 2, 1926 to her late parents, Howard and Margaret (nee Kornmann) Wiebe. Jean retired from the City of Alexandria where she had served as Assistant City Clerk. She was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church of Melbourne, KY. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Paul Stagman and Thomas Moore. Jean is survived by two children, Connie (late Howard) Chamblin and Terry (Mary Beth) Stagman; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions the Funeral Service is private. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexandria Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved