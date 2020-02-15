|
Jean Verkamp
Bellevue - Jean Verkamp (nee. Young), 91, resident of Bellevue and beloved wife of John H., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14th at home surrounded by her husband and family. She was retired from the Dominican Sisters of the Sick and the Poor. Jean loved the holidays, loved decorating and opened her home up to all. She also enjoyed travel, gardening, sewing, crafts and spending time with her family. Toward the end of her life, Mom loved when Dad would take her for a ride to get ice cream. Jean was preceded in death by her son, David Michael Verkamp. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Linda (Lud) Kidwell, Barbara (Late Jerry) Perry, Mary (Greg) Dees & Sharon (Wayne) Smith; sons, Ronald & Johnny (Marianne) Verkamp; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 19th at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to David Verkamp c/o Marianne Verkamp, Guardian Savings Bank, 14 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020