Cincinnati - Jean Wessel (nee Sieck). Beloved wife of the late Albert B. Wessel. Loving mother of Gail (Carl) Woolley, Stephanie (Richard) Patterson and the late James Wessel and Linda (Robert) Matre. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and daughter-in-law Karen Wessel. Wednesday September 18, 2019. Age 91 years. Visitation Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the Bayley Place Chapel from 12:30 PM to 1 PM, 990 Bayley Dr., 45233. Followed by a 1 PM Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019