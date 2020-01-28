|
|
Jean Yeager
Harrison - Jean V. Yeager (nee Drees), 81, Jan. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard H. Yeager, devoted mother of Glenn Yeager (Debbie), Gary Yeager (Amy), Gregory Yeager (Donna), Mary Hussy & Margaret Baker (Tom), loving grandmother of 12, gr. grandmother of 7, beloved daughter of the late Veronica (nee Buss) & Henry Drees, dear sister of the late Joe Drees (Karen) & George Drees. Also survived by nieces, nephews & cousins. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 31 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life after the mass from 11:30 AM - 4 PM at Riverview Crossing Clubhouse, 4900 Rivercrest Dr., Harrison, OH 45030. Memorials may be directed to . www.hospiceofcincinnati.org, or any .
www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020