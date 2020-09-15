1/1
Jeanette Chambers Grubbs Clore
Jeanette Chambers Grubbs Clore

Burlington - passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Gallatin Health & Rehab in Warsaw, KY. She was a homemaker and a long-time member, a former secretary, of Belleview Baptist Church in Burlington, KY. In her younger years, Jeanette worked as a beautician and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, member of Dorcas, and WMU. Her greatest joy in life though was spending time with her family. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, David Clore; parents, Wallace & Mary Chambers Grubbs; and brothers, Wallace "Buddy" Grubbs and James D. "Jimmy" Grubbs. She is survived by her children, Roger Clore (Kelly), Scott Clore (Sonia), Mary Jo Clore, and Janet Clore Craddock; siblings, John Grubbs (Helen) and Elizabeth Poore; ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton, KY with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, we will be limiting occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Belleview Baptist Church, 6658 5th St., Burlington, KY 41005. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
SEP
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
859-485-4352
