Loveland - Jeanette "Jean" Conley, a Loveland, Ohio resident of 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Fredrick Conley. Devoted mother of Harold, Teresa (Larry) Brandt, Gary (Diana), Jayne (John) Burgjohann, Tim (Teresa). Dear grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Passed away June 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, June 16 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 17. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be directed to Breast Cancer Foundation. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
