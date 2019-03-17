|
|
Jeanette "Jan" Dick Brooks
West Chester - (nee Werts), age 80, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Kim (Gary Knue) Dick Burnett and Jeff (Melinda) Dickson; loving grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 1. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, from 12:00 noon until Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be sent to Otterbein Hospice or to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019