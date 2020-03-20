|
|
Jeanette Felss Hellming
Jeanette Felss Hellming, daughter of George and Caroline Felss, passed away on March 19th. She was 90 years old. She attended North College Hills High School in Mt. Healthy, and Deaconess School of Nursing where she became an RN in 1951. She married Clifford K. Hellming in 1952 and they were married 55 years. They lived Indianapolis, Indiana, Okemos, Michigan and Morris Town New Jersey before returning to Anderson Township in 1986. She was predeceased by her husband, Cliff, and her brothers Bud Felss and Charles Felss. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Jean Clark (Jim) of Cincinnati, son Bennett Clifford Hellming (Cathy) of Atlanta, GA. Jeanette was very proud of her grandchildren, Dr. Ryan James Clark, Professor, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio and Heather Jean Clark, RN, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Cincinnati. Jeanette recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and received over 140 birthday cards. She was a lifelong volunteer and was Volunteer of the Year at Anderson Mercy Hospital in 2009. Jeanette had a passion for cooking and baking for friends; crafting, especially making greeting cards; and water aerobics. Jeanette has sponsored an Honor Flight with Dayton Honor Flight for many years as a tribute to her husband who was a United States Marine in WWII. Memorials to the Dayton Honor Flight, 200 Canary Ct. Enon, OH 45323. Service Private. The family will have a celebration of life for Jeanette at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020