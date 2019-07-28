Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bayley
990 Bayley Dr
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayley
990 Bayley Dr
View Map
- - Jeanette E. (Nee: Emlich) beloved wife of the late Frank B. Grothaus. Loving mother of Lynne (Ray) Baur, Ken (Brenda) Grothaus and the late June (George) Gerding. Cherished grandmother of three and great-grandmother of nine. Passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Visitation will be Tues. July 30th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. at Bayley, 990 Bayley Dr., 45233. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bayley, 990 Bayley Dr., 45233 or bayleylife.org. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
