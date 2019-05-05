|
|
Jeanette L. Ball
Florence - Jeanette L. Ball, 75, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Edith Ball. Jeanette worked as a nursing assistant and was a Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed traveling, lighthouses and covered bridges. Jeanette was a Christian woman who loved her family. She is survived by her children Michael W. (Kelley) Turner and Carol Turner; grandchildren Lindsey, Ashley, Shelby and Kaitlyn; 13 great grandchildren; many extended family and friends. Also proceeding her in death is her brother Willard Ball. A Graveside Service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on May 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019