West Chester - (nee Arel). Passed away on September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Barr. Devoted mother of Doug (Carolyn) Barr and Denise Bellamy. Loving grandmother of Scott Barr, Carrie (Allen) Albanese, Jay Bellamy & Darcy Robinson. Great grandmother of 10. Great-great grandmother of 3. Preceded in death by 6 siblings. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Fueral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 8250 Kenwood Crossing Way #200, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Condolences vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019