Jeanne B. Beurket
Milford - Jeanne B. Beurket, age 86, passed away July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dave, loving mother of Kathy (Bob) and Mike (Maryann), cherished grandmother of Alex, Erin, Justin and Steven. Jeanne was an active member of Milford First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Michigan State University, was a devoted teacher, a talented gardener, and enjoyed an active lifestyle. Jeanne's positive disposition, kindness and unselfishness impacted all who knew her. A celebration of life service will be held at Milford First United Methodist Church, 541 Main St., Milford, OH 45150, on August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family will be greeting guests at 10:00 a.m. The service will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed at clepperkelsch.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Milford First United Methodist Church at the above address.