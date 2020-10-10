1/
Jeanne Bosch
1929 - 2020
Jeanne Bosch

Cincinnati - Jeanne Bosch passed away on October 2nd, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born March 26th, 1929 in Cincinnati. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank & Dora Woodworth; her sisters Virginia Morgan & Frances Pollitt; and her son John Bosch. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Albert Bosch; her daughter Aimee (David) Hiett; her grandchildren Sarah Franz, Joshua (Amber) Veid, Noah (Heather) Veid, Isaac (Danielle) Veid & Emma Veid; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held at 12PM on October 15th at St. Ann's Catholic Church (2940 Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239) with inurnment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
