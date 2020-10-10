Jeanne Bosch



Cincinnati - Jeanne Bosch passed away on October 2nd, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born March 26th, 1929 in Cincinnati. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank & Dora Woodworth; her sisters Virginia Morgan & Frances Pollitt; and her son John Bosch. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Albert Bosch; her daughter Aimee (David) Hiett; her grandchildren Sarah Franz, Joshua (Amber) Veid, Noah (Heather) Veid, Isaac (Danielle) Veid & Emma Veid; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Mass will be held at 12PM on October 15th at St. Ann's Catholic Church (2940 Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239) with inurnment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store