Jeanne Dorning
Jeanne Dorning

Ft. Wright - Jeanne Dorning. Passed away Wednesday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dorning. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (James) Tallant, James (Peggy) Dorning, David Dorning, Marcia (Greg) List and Lori (Jeff) Greter. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00 am until time of Blessing at 11:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Ave. Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
MAY
26
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
