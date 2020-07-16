1/1
Jeanne Garner Hayes
Jeanne Garner Hayes

Cincinnati - Jeanne Garner Hayes (nee Aker), 89, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Emerald Trace in Erlanger, KY. Jeanne served as the Executive Director of the Cincinnati Rotary Club for 25 years. She also was a member of the Cincinnati Business Woman Association, an honorary lifetime member of Cincinnati Rotary International, and she received a key to the city of Cincinnati. In addition to her accomplishments, Jeanne enjoyed traveling, especially spending summers at her Engadine home in Michigan, and spending time with her family.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Billy Garner; her 2nd husband, Jim Hayes; her siblings, Bill Aker, Carroll Aker, Urban Aker, and Virginia Stutler; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Aker. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Angie) Garner, Tom (Karen) Garner, and Terry (Loraine) Garner. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Marksberry, Brian Marksberry, Jennifer (David) Vann, Beth (Josh) Wentz, and Kim (Brian) Bauer; and her great-grandchildren, Anna and Chloe Marksberry, and Matthew and Colin Vann.

A celebration of life service for Jeanne will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: The Cincinnati Rotary Club, c/o The Rotary Club Foundation 441 Vine St. #2112 Cincinnati, OH 45202 www.cincinnatirotary.org or Stepping Stones, Inc. 5650 Given Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45243 www.steppingstonesohio.org.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
