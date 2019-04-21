|
Jeanne "Buchart" LaDuke
St. Petersburg - Jeanne "Buchart" LaDuke of St. Petersburg, FL passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 1, 2019.
Jeanne was born in Louisville, KY to Maurice and Adeline Buchart. Preceded in death by Joe, her devoted husband for 62 years and her brother Ronnie Buchart. Jeanne is survived by her brother, Maurice Buchart, sister, Marcy Russ, six children, Donna, Lee, Michelle (Steven), Nancy, Annette and Martyne (Michael) as well as nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and her dedicated caregivers.
Her funeral mass will be 11:30am Sunday May 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes 508 Breckenridge Ln. with a celebration of life to follow at Audubon Woods 1300 Cardinal Dr. Louisville, Ky 40213. Ladies are asked to wear Derby Hats.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School or Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019