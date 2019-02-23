Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Rd.

Cincinnati - Jeanne M. Langhorst (nee Wernke). Beloved wife and best friend of the late James Robert "Bob" Sr., Loving mother of Roberta "Bobbie" Davis, Patricia "Ticia" Johnson and the late James Robert Langhorst Jr., Dear mother-in-law of Susan Langhorst and Gary Davis. Sister of William J. Wernke. Also survived by loving nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Tuesday February 19, 2019. Age 88 years. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday February 25, 2019 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 North Bend Rd., 45247. If desired memorials may be made to , SPCA Cincinnati or Shriners Burns Institute. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
