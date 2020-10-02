1/1
Jeanne (Steinert) Naugle
Jeanne (Steinert) Naugle

Jeanne (Steinert) Naugle, 84, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at Hospice of Southwest Ohio. She was born July 30, 1936 in Cincinnati to Marjorie and William Steinert.

Jeanne grew up and lived her very full life in Cincinnati and married her college sweetheart, Bob, whom she met at the University of Cincinnati. Prior to college, she graduated from Sacred Heart Academy where she made many lifelong friends. While busily raising four children, Jeanne devoted her life to early childhood education. She was a beloved preschool teacher to countless children over the years. She and her dear friend, JoAnne McDevitt, founded and ran the Burney Lane Nursery Center for many years. When the center closed, they both taught at St. Ursula Villa until retirement. Jeanne and JoAnne continued serving together as volunteers at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and for ProKids.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Bob, who died in 2018, as well as her dear sister, Elaine Harden. In retirement, Jeanne and Bob spent their golden years traveling and enjoying their grandchildren. Jeanne leaves behind her brothers, Jack Earls (Deena) and William Steinert, and her adoring children: Mark (Geraldine) Naugle, Cynthia Kenyon, Carolyn (Scott) Hamlin, and Amy (Sean) McGrory. "Nana" adored her 9 grandchildren: Grace and Eric Naugle, Tyler Kenyon, Allyson (Josh) Betustak, Leah (Bijon) Mostoufi, Mark Hamlin, Madalen (Jeremiah) Moore, Michael and Colleen McGrory, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jeanne's advice to live by: you always look better wearing black, big hair is more fun, and if your kids want to dig in the mud with your silver spoons, let them do it!

A strong advocate for children and a lover of animals, donations can be made in Jeanne's memory to ProKids (prokids.org) or to Cincinnati Lab Rescue (cincinnatilabrescue.org). Celebration of life to be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

