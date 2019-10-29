|
Jeanne Vater Schabell
Jeanne Carol Vater Schabell (nee Foote), 88, died peacefully on October 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis X. (Hank) Vater (d. 1966), husband Bruce R. Schabell (d. 1999), brothers James Foote and John R. Foote, her youngest daughter, Mary Theresa (Terri) Vater Roberts, sons-in-law Ken Rankle, Gary Roberts and stepdaughter Diane Schabell Draud. She is survived by her four older children, Jim Vater (Carole), Tom Vater (Sally), Susan Vater (Ken Rankle, d.), Bob Vater (Dawn), and stepchildren Larry Schabell, Peg Raum (Larry Meehan) and Tim Schabell. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who were a great joy to her.
Jeanne grew up in Latonia, KY and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1949. She then trained and worked as a dental assistant. She married Hank Vater in 1951 and helped him to establish his independent pharmacy business in Highland Heights. After his death in 1966, as a young widow with 5 children, Jeanne managed the pharmacy for several years. She later returned to the dental profession, working for the VA Hospital for many years and ultimately was Office Manager for American Building Services.
Jeanne was a loving mother who supported her children through good times and challenging ones. She had a strong sense of family and especially loved large holiday gatherings with children and extended family members, with big dinners and everyone playing games together. Jeanne loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with Bruce to visit friends around the country, as well as trips with children and grandchildren. She had a deep faith and as a member of St. Joseph Parish in Cold Spring for over 60 years, she was active in multiple parish organizations. Her loving presence will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30 at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Visitation will precede Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Smile Train children's charity (www.smiletrain.org), Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth or to the Campbell County Animal Shelter.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019