Jeanne Wahle
Jeanne Wahle passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 17, 1923 and throughout her life became the Matriarch of 54 souls - 6 children, 12 grand kids and 36 great grandchildren. She was married to the late Bill Streight-1st husband and the late Verne Wahle-2nd husband. Jeanne is survived by children: Barb Molen Crutchfield (Dallas,TX), Bev Menchhofer Beliveau (Portland, ME) Jerry Streight (Cincinnati, OH) Steve Streight (Cincinnati, OH), and Ray Streight (Dallas, TX), and was preceded in death by her son James Streight (Cincinnati, OH). She was a Hair Stylist/small business owner-responsible for two Hair Salons over her 50-year career- "The Pink Parlor", and lastly "The Hair Care Clinic". Jeanne and the family were residents of the town of Wyoming, where she was a faithful member of the Wyoming Presbyterian church. She enjoyed the past 25 years making incredible memories and friends at the SEM Villa Retirement Village, and finally at the Arbors Nursing Home both in Milford, OH. Jeanne, Mom, GaGa, Grandma, enjoy eternity with your heavenly Father and the fruits of your life that were so well lived. A private Memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.