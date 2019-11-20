|
|
Jeannette Djokovic, "Jan" passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 60. She was a French teacher at Turpin and Anderson High Schools. Jan leaves behind her parents, Mirjana and Cedomir Djokovic, brother Boris, sister Natalee, brother-in-law Troy, nephews Jake and Ethan, Aunt Julija and all of her family in Serbia. Visitation on Friday 11/22 6-8pm at Gilligan Funeral Home in Kenwood. Funeral service on Saturday 11/23 at 11am St. George Serbian Orthodox Church 5830 Glenview Ave in College Hill. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church 5830 Glenview Ave in College Hill, or Cancer Support Community in Blue Ash. More Information available at Gilliganfunerhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019