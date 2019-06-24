Services
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-6942
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
View Map
Jeannette Ice Obituary
Jeannette Ice

Falmouth - Jeannette M. Ice (68) of Ft. Thomas, KY formerly of Falmouth, KY passed away on June 21, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Jeannette was born in Peoria, Illinois on March 14, 1951, daughter of the late Elmer (Paula) Dixon and Eloise Andrews Dixon. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Ice and granddaughter Eleanor Beebe. Survivors include her children Alice (Adam) Brown, Jackie (Dennis) Wheeler, Catherine Arnberg, and James (Amber) Beebe, brothers Loren (the late Gul) Dixon, Don (Sandy) Dixon, Jay (Marilyn) Dixon, Steve (Lori) Dixon, thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am- 1pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home- Falmouth. Funeral services will follow immediately at 1 pm also at the funeral home. Jeannette's final resting place will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the , 644 Linn Street, Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 24, 2019
