Jeannine K. Gregory
Union - Jeannine Gregory, 71, of Union, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired Marketing Director for Visiting Angels and a member of Grace Fellowship Church. Jeannine's greatest love was her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Caroll Gregory. Survivors include her son, Chad (Rana) Oliver of Chipley, FL; daughters, Shelby (Logan) Robertson of Marianna, FL, Lissa (Dustin) Spillman of Walton, KY; sister, Shirley Marshall of Edmond, OK; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. To protect the wellness of family and friends, a memorial service will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.