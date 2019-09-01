|
|
Jeff Boyle
Cincinnati - Jeffrey William Boyle - Loving brother of Dave (Kerri) Boyle, Amy Boyle, and Maureen Hicks; cherished uncle of Heather, Nick, Tyler, and Jordan; and dear great-uncle of Noah, Ethan, and Luke. Preceded in death by his parents, William Boyle and Corrine Boyle nee Hessler; his brother Mike Boyle and his Niece Tiffani. Passed away August 29, 2019 at the age of 57. Jeff had a passion for boating and being on the waters of Lake Cumberland. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Bengals, the Reds, and NASCAR. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial Donations may be made to or the Hoxworth Blood Center. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Lori Halford-Stogner for her generous gift of life, allowing us more years with Jeff. To send condolences visit paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019