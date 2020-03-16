|
|
Jeff Cantrell
Burlington - Jeffrey "Jeff" Roy Cantrell, 59, of Burlington, KY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Jeff was born June 12, 1960 in Covington, KY to Roy and Donna Cantrell. Jeff was a very loving and caring person, but he liked to keep to himself. Jeff worked as a supervisor at Armor USA for 20 years. He was very humble and never told anyone of the kind and helpful things he would do, but he was always willing to help those in need. Jeff loved sports, and was an avid UK Fan. He also loved golf, and enjoyed watching and playing it. He loved spending time with his family, and he will be dearly missed. Jeff is survived by his loving parents: Roy and Donna Cantrell, his beloved sisters: Sandy (Jeff) McDine, and Sherri (Kathy Horn) Cantrell, his dear nephews: Craig McDine, Chad (Natalie) McDine, Carter (Jennifer) McDine, and Cory (Jenn) McDine, 4 great nieces/nephews, and several other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held for Jeff on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11AM until 1PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held at 1PM immediately following the visitation at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the funeral service at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or to the Burlington Baptist Food Pantry at 3031 Washington Street, Burlington KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020