Jeffrey A. Balcom
Jacksonville, FL - beloved father of Zak (Tayler), Ben and Jeffrey Balcom, grandfather of Quentin, brother of Jim (Carol), Jeni and the late Jack Balcom. Jeff passed away at his home in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 60. Visitation on Thursday, August 15th at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 from 5 PM until Memorial Service at 7 PM. Condolences at hodappfunerlahome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019