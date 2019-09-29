|
Jeffrey De Angelis
Colerain Twp. - Jeffrey D. De Angelis, loving son of Robert "Bob" and Jo Ann (nee Nieporte) De Angelis. Nephew of Dan Nieporte, Rick (Bev) De Angelis and Karen (Bob) Schlichter. Also survived by many cousins. Jeff passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 49. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church on Monday (Sept 30) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, St. Ann Church or in the form of masses. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019