Cincinnati - Jeffrey G. Dorrance, longtime resident of Mt. Lookout, died August 6, 2019 at the Hyde Park Health Center after a long illness. He was 78. He leaves his wife, Carol, daughter Sarah (Karl) Minch, granddaughters Sophie, Liesl, Kassandra, and Katherine and a brother Tom (Brenda Cooper) Dorrance of Acton, MA. Born in Boston, he grew up in Weston, MA. He was a graduate of Northwood School (Lake Placid, NY) Kenyon College and the University of Cincinnati. He taught history at the College Preparatory School (now Seven Hills) but spent the majority of his life working as a personal consultant, eventually founding his own business DEI Executive Services. He was also active in local politics and a U.S. Army veteran. No funeral services. Burial at the National Veterans Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorials may be directed to Goodwill Industries or a . A special thanks to the Veterans Administration Medical Center for their concern and care. www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
