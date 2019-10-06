|
Jeffrey E. Payne
Lawrenceburg, IN - Jeffrey E. Payne, loving husband of Julie A. Payne (nee Cruse) for 19 years. Beloved father of Amy Payne, and Anna (Jack) Black. Adored Poppy to Logan Black. Dear brother of Jennifer (Marshall) McCachran, Bill (Sug) Payne, and the late Shirley Smith. Dear son-in-law of Lois and the late Alan Cruse. Also survived by many other loving family members. Passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Age 63. A Gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9th from 5:00PM until Memorial Service at 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019