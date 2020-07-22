1/1
Jeffrey Ferguson
Jeffrey Ferguson

Bellevue - Jeffrey Allen Ferguson, 42, of Oglethorpe, GA, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Oglethorpe. Jeffrey was a Merchant Marine, and a Firefighter. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey R. Ferguson, grandparents Gloria and Wilburn Forge, Robert and Pats Ferguson, and Eileen Wilson and Harold High. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Mary "Mimi" (Doug) High, his brother, Sheldon High, his sister, Sydney High, his sons Gage and Colbie Ferguson, his grandmother Dorothy High, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Due to extenuating circumstances the service for Jeff is postponed until a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Bobby G. Cancer Fund Inc. 61 Memory Lane Ft. Thomas, Ky 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral
04:30 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
July 23, 2020
Mimi and family, Our sympathy to all on your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time. Fred and Ann(Batsche) Stevenson
Ann Stevenson
Friend
